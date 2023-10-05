Meat Puppets Debut Animated Music Video For “Up on the Sun”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 2:43 PM

The classic Meat Puppets SST Catalog spanning 1981 through 1993 has been remastered from the original tapes and will be reissued by Megaforce Records on 180-gram vinyl and CD, with bonus music from the previous 1999 Rykodisc pressings.

The series will roll out on October 6 with the Meat Puppets’s debut 7” EP and Up on the Sun, which followed by a February reissue of Meat Puppets II with additional titles on the way.

In light of upcoming catalog release, the Meat Puppets have shared a new animated video for the song “Up on the Sun,” which features artwork by drummer Derrick Bostrom and produced by Spod.

The Meat Puppets are simultaneously releasing Camp Songs, which is a new live album from the Too High to Die era,1991-1995.

“Back in those days, the Puppets were at peak powers,” says drummer Derrick Bostrom. “We played constantly in support of a hit album, so we got way out there.” The band is also sharing a live version of ‘The Wayward Wind,’ the country classic written by Stanley Lebowsky and Herb Newman, recorded April 5,1994 at the Music Centre in Utrecht, Holland.

Formed in Phoenix,1980, Meat Puppets exploded onto the scene with the blazing untitled 7” EP, In a Car. Originally released on World Imitation Records, the recording took place in a single day on June 4, 1981 with each song around a minute long

“In a Car is the best representation of what we sounded like live, back when we first started out. We were definitely on,” says Bostrom. “We began to make such a hellacious racket that we knew we were on to something.”

“The 7” caught the attention of SST Records, and countless others. “The Meat Puppets’ first record was pretty amazing to us when it came out,” adds J. Mascis, leader of Dinosaur Jr.