Meat Puppets Debut Animated Music Video For “Up on the Sun”

The classic Meat Puppets SST Catalog spanning 1981 through 1993 has been remastered from the original tapes and will be reissued by Megaforce Records on 180-gram vinyl and CD, with bonus music from the previous 1999 Rykodisc pressings.
The series will roll out on October 6 with the Meat Puppets’s debut 7” EP and Up on the Sun, which followed by a February reissue of Meat Puppets II with additional titles on the way.
In light of upcoming catalog release, the Meat Puppets have shared a new animated video for the song “Up on the Sun,” which features artwork by drummer Derrick Bostrom and produced by Spod.
The Meat Puppets are simultaneously releasing Camp Songs, which is a new live album from the Too High to Die era,1991-1995.
“Back in those days, the Puppets were at peak powers,” says drummer Derrick Bostrom. “We played constantly in support of a hit album, so we got way out there.” The band is also sharing a live version of ‘The Wayward Wind,’ the country classic written by Stanley Lebowsky and Herb Newman, recorded April 5,1994 at the Music Centre in Utrecht, Holland.
Formed in Phoenix,1980, Meat Puppets exploded onto the scene with the blazing untitled 7” EP, In a Car. Originally released on World Imitation Records, the recording took place in a single day on June 4, 1981 with each song around a minute long
“In a Car is the best representation of what we sounded like live, back when we first started out. We were definitely on,” says Bostrom. “We began to make such a hellacious racket that we knew we were on to something.”
In a Car Track List
- In a Car
- Big House
- Dolphin Field
- Out in the Gardener
- Foreign Lawns
Up on the Sun Tracklist
- Up on the Sun
- Maiden’s Milk
- Away
- Animal Kingdom
- Hot Pink
- Swimming Ground
- Buckethead
- Too Real
- Enchanted Porkfist
- Seal Whales
- Two Rivers
- Creator
Bonus Songs (CD only)
- Hot Pink (demo)
- Up on the Sun (demo)
- Mother American Marshmallow (demo)
- Embodiment of Evil (demo-previously unreleased)
- Hot Pink (demo)
- Walking Boss
- Amazing Grace
- I Saw the Light
- El Paso City
- White Sport Coat
- Blue Moon of Kentucky
- The Wayward Wind
- Big Iron
- Tennessee Stud
- Crawdad Song
- Ojo
- The Adventures of Pee Pee the Sailor