A$AP Rocky Drops New Tim Burton-Starring Video For “WHISKEY / AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)”

According to social media, rapper A$AP Rocky has released his new Tim Burton-starring video, “WHISKEY / AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)”. On the social post, Music’s account states: “@asvpxrocky drops official music video for WHISKEY / AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO) starring Tim Burton & directed by #DontBeDumb Mr. himself.

As a whole, the music video is pretty neat because each scene gives viewers a chance to see and feel the action packed theme the director has created and beings able to see Rocky, his team, and Burton star and perform on “WHISKEY / AIR FORCE (BLACK DEMARCO)” gives a whole new meaning to music and action thanks to the epic fight scene matching the catchy rap beats.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock