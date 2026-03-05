Venom Announce New Album Into Oblivion For May 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Lay Down Your Soul”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 5:50 PM

Into Oblivion is Venom’s sixteenth studio album and features the long-standing lineup of Venom and marks their first new recordings since 2018’s, Storm The Gates. The album consists of 13 songs that are signature Venom, which is heavy, evil and catchy. There is a combination of the band’s classic 80’s sound adjacent to a more modern and progressive approach but without losing any of their fire and brimstone of old.

The lead single, “Lay Down You Soul” is a thunderous first offering and harks back to the band’s formative years and the song, “Black Metal”. While being slightly tongue in cheek, it bears all the hallmarks of a soon to be live classic with its rousing sing-along chorus. Cronos states: ‘I think it’s healthy to recognize things from back in the day and bring them into a new setting that gives it a whole fresh approach. The fans are going to go mental for it!’

Into Oblivion Track List