Tom & Roman Morello Team Up With Grandson For Bold New Track “One Last Dance” From Venom: The Last Dance

Catalina Martello October 25th, 2024 - 8:51 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Tom Morello has teamed up his son Roman Morello and Grandson for new track ‘One Last Dance’ which is a part of the new movie Venom: The Last Dance.

The track was released with a new music video which features Tom and Roman Morello playing the guitar as Grandson sings the track. The video cuts between scenes of the movie Venom: The Last Dance and back to the trio performing the song in a room. When the trio is shown in the video the camera angle plays with a static fisheye lens shot and tracking shots.

Grandson is the songwriter and singer for the new track while Tom and Roman Morello are the guitarists. Rock energy is very vibrant throughout the track. The track features a solo guitar shred from Roman Morello who his dad calls a “guitar prodigy.”

The song concludes the new movie and intertwines the title of the movie throughout the song. Songwriter Grandson sings on how there is no escape from “Venom” and that once it has you it’s “too late” which is another play on words as Venom is the villain in the movie but when listening to the song without the affiliation to the movie it can be interpreted as a poisonous substance.

Earlier this year Tom Morello spoke about activism in music and how he has shared that throughout the years during the Hellfest press conference. Tom Morello spoke about he is overwhelmed with the political situation in our world today and hopes to make music to reflect that.






