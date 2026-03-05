Poppy Unveils New Song “In Death We’ve Just Begun” For Marathon Video Game

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2026 - 1:21 PM

According to RevolverMag.com, following the release of her recent Empty Hands LP, Poppy has dropped a new song into the wild as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-shooter video game Marathon. Tapping into the game’s dark and dystopian themes, the electronics-heavy song is a collaboration with Son Lux called “In Death We’ve Just Begun.” The upcoming game has been described by developers Bungie (Halo) as a “new survival extraction shooter set in a dark sci-fi world.” Following the storyline from the series of Marathon games from the Nineties, people will play as a cybernetic “Runner” scavenging lands and facing off against various security forces.

A cinematic video, directed by Harmony Korine (Gummo) and Sam Goldwater, presents said Runners blasting off in various combat situations, while likewise trying to pull off rescue missions. Scoring that is the juxtapositionally chill collab between Son Lux and Poppy, which wriggles low-undulated electronics, bass pulses and some string-like accents around Poppy’s breathy, survivalist lyrics: “Is there a sign of life in what’s beyond? / If I get out alive, they’ll call me god”.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva