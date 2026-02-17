Poppy Announces Summer 2026 ‘Constantly Nowhere’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 11:43 AM

Today, Poppy has announces her upcoming Constantly Nowhere North American Tour. The artist will be joined by French metalcore group Landmvrks and post-hardcore band Thousand Below on the Live Nation promoted run. After bringing the Constantly Nowhere Tour to Australia and Europe this spring, the North American leg stops in a variety of major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, Nashville and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

The newly announced North American shows follow on the heels of Poppy’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Empty Hands. The album draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities and moments that call back to Poppy’s surrealist roots with her signature uncanny and machine-like voice. The Constantly Nowhere Tour brings the album to the stage for the first time.

Constantly Nowhere Tour Dates

7/7 – Washington, DC – Echostage

7/9 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

7/10 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

7/11 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner***

7/13 – Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS

7/15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

7/17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Belknap Park**

7/18 – Mansfield, OH – Ohio State Reformatory*

7/19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

7/21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Eagles Ballroom Club Stage***

7/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

7/24 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

7/25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

7/27 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral***

7/29 – Denver, CO 7 Fillmore Auditorium

7/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

8/ 2 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

8/3 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

8/ 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater***

8/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

8/8 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

8/9 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

8/11 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

18/2 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

8/13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

8/15 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

8/16 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

8/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

8/19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

*** Non-Live Nation show

** Upheaval festival

* Inkarceration festival

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva