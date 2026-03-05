Britney Spears Allegedly Arrested For DUI

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 5th, 2026 - 12:28 PM

Britney Spears was reportedly arrested in California after authorities alleged she was driving under the influence. The alleged incident occurred late Wednesday night and quickly drew national attention as details about the arrest began to emerge. Officials have since confirmed that the pop star was taken into custody and later released.

The alleged arrest reportedly took place in Ventura County, California, after officers with the California Highway Patrol stopped Spears’ vehicle on the night of March 4th. Authorities said she was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. local time and booked several hours later in the early morning. According to booking records, the singer was later released following the arrest.

According to CNN, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol confirmed that Spears was arrested on an alleged suspicion of DUI following the traffic stop. Officials stated that the singer’s vehicle was towed after the alleged incident, though further details about the stop have not yet been publicly released.

Reports indicate that Spears was processed at a Ventura County facility and released early Thursday morning under a “cite and release” procedure, meaning she was not held in custody for an extended period. Authorities have reportedly scheduled a court appearance connected to the alleged DUI for May 4th.

A representative for the singer addressed the situation in a statement, reportedly describing the alleged incident as “completely inexcusable” while adding that Spears plans to comply with the law moving forward. The statement also suggested the situation could prompt changes intended to support her well being.

Authorities have not yet released additional information about the alleged DUI investigation, and Spears or her legal team have not issued further public comment beyond the initial statement.