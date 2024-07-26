Halsey Samples Britney Spears on New Song “Lucky”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 26th, 2024 - 12:49 PM

Halsey has released the new single she’s been teasing for the last month. The song is titled “Lucky” and stated by NME, “Lucky” was produced by Michael Uzowuru, Rahm Silverglade, and Dylan Wiggins. “Lucky” comes after Halsey’s last release “The End,” which addressed the private health battle Halsey has dealt with, since being diagnosed with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder in 2002, according to Rolling Stone.

“Lucky” single artwork:

“Lucky” by Halsey samples Britney Spears’ “Lucky” and Monica’s “Angel of Mine”, expectedly from the samples being from the late 90s and early 2000s, the song and accompanying music video definitely refer to the music of that time, especially through the fashion worn by Halsey in the music video.

Watch the “Lucky” music video, directed by Gia Coppola:



The song’s lyrical content is vulnerable and honest as it tackles Halsey’s relationship with fame. The lyrics also touch on her experiences with health and motherhood. There is even a scene in the music video that refers to Halsey’s health battle when she shows her shaved head underneath the pink wig she’s currently rocking before she is shown getting medical treatments. And, another where she fights with her boyfriend (played by Simon Rex). Halsey talks about criticisms from the public in the song, singing “And why she losin’ so much weight, I heard it’s from the drugs she ate, And I feel her but I can’t relate, Because I’d never end up in that state.”

Halsey shared a post to Instagram once the song and music video were released, where she shared “…it was really challenging to incorporate so many conflicting emotions in just a few minutes. This campaign has been fun because I WANT to have fun, but I made a lot of this art when I was suffering.”