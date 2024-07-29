Halsey and Britney Spears Respond to Post Previously Made to Spears’ Account Denouncing Halsey’s New Song “Lucky”

Home News Alana Overton July 29th, 2024 - 7:03 PM

In a turn of events, pop sensations Halsey and Britney Spears have both publicly addressed a controversial post that appeared on Spears’ social media, criticizing Halsey’s new song “Lucky.” The post, which quickly gained widespread attention, has now been denounced by both artists, leading to further intrigue and speculation about the incident. The spark of the conversation was notable when Britney Spears had originally posted on X, which since deleted, has felt emotional turmoil over her viewing of Halsey’s “Lucky.”

Britney Spears says she is not suing Halsey over new ‘Lucky’ music video and says she wasn’t the one that posted the statement: “Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it 🌹 !!!” pic.twitter.com/0wssHkAKGH — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2024

NME notes that Halsey publicly responded to Spear’s follow up tweet with: “‘I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday.'” Despite the controversy, fans of Halsey can still enjoy her new song “Lucky,” as it remains available on all major streaming platforms.

While the controversial posts stirred emotions, they ultimately addressed the importance of clear communication and mutual respect between artists. As the dust settles, fans can continue to enjoy Halsey’s “Lucky,” while appreciating the candid interactions that bring their favorite celebrities closer to their audience.