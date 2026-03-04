Damon Albarn Reveals He’s Scoring New Film Artificial About OpenAI Founders

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 4th, 2026 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Damon Albarn is stepping into the world of cinema scoring with a high-profile project that has the tech and entertainment communities buzzing. The frontman of Damon Albarn, best known for his work with Gorillaz and Blur, recently confirmed that he is composing the score for Artificial, a forthcoming film about the founders of ChatGPT and the dramatic events surrounding OpenAI’s leadership. This marks a fresh chapter in Albarn’s multifaceted career that spans rock, electronic experimentation, and ambitious multimedia collaborations.

According to Consequence, Albarn revealed details of his involvement in Artificial, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and set to dramatize the real-life corporate upheaval at OpenAI in 2023. The movie, which draws comparisons to The Social Network for its dramatization of tech world power struggles, centers on the sudden firing and rapid rehiring of OpenAI’s CEO and co-founder Sam Altman and explores tensions with other key figures in the artificial intelligence community.

Albarn’s role goes beyond simply providing background music. He is crafting a full score that blends electronic elements with orchestral textures to mirror the film’s themes of innovation and human complexity. This isn’t his first foray into film composition, but it is arguably the most high-profile to date, aligning him with a project that captures a pivotal moment in the history of AI development. Artificial features a star-studded cast led by Andrew Garfield as Altman and includes portrayals of figures such as Mira Murati and Ilya Sutskever.

The pairing of Albarn’s genre-fluid musical sensibility with Guadagnino’s cinematic vision suggests that the score will be as integral to the storytelling as the performances themselves. Fans of Albarn’s work and observers of the evolving tech landscape will be keen to see (and hear) how this collaboration brings the story of OpenAI’s founders to life on the big screen.