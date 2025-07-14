Damon Albarn Expresses Interest in Working With Palestinian and Israeli Musicians But Thinks Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury Chant “a Spectacular Misfire”

Home News Michelle Grisales July 14th, 2025 - 5:39 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

Photo credit: Marv Watson

According to NME, Damon Albarn has voiced a desire to collaborate with both Israeli and Palestinian musicians despite the ongoing conflict, but didn’t hold back when addressing Bob Vylan’s controversial Glastonbury performance, calling it “a spectacular misfire.”

In a recent interview with The Times, the Blur frontman discussed his cultural initiative, Africa Express, and how he envisions it bridging divides rather than fueling political divides.

“Part of the huge issue of Palestine is the way that their identity is being eroded so brutally,” Albarn said. “Africa Express could go into Palestine… It’s not about politics, it’s about culture. And so I would also want to go to Israel and bring people together.”

Albarn’s remarks follow backlash from Bob Vylan’s set at Glastonbury’s West Holts Stage, where the duo criticized Israel and led the audience in a “death to the IDF” chant. The incident triggered criminal investigations, show cancellations across Europe and the revocation of their U.S. visas.

Reflecting on the performance, Albarn said, “It was one of the most spectacular misfires I’ve seen in my life. Especially when he started to goose-step in tennis gear. I mean I’ve had my moments — not quite as catastrophic as that but you do get carried away… Everyone’s just so hysterical.”

Albarn, who previously asked Glastonbury crowds if they were “pro-Palestine,” acknowledged the complexity of using public platforms for political expression. “You want to say what you believe in… but it comes with huge caveats. We live and learn, or not.”

Following the controversy, Bob Vylan performed at The 100 Club and halted a repeat of the chant, saying, “No no no no no, you’re gonna get me in trouble… Free, free Palestine.”

Several musicians have come to Bob Vylan’s defense, including Massive Attack, Chuck D and Lambrini Girls, emphasizing the need to focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In other news, Africa Express released two new songs last month in celebration of their upcoming fourth album, Africa Express presents… Bahidorá.