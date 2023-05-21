Courtney Love Reveals Early “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Lyrics On Music Podcast

Home News Simon Li May 21st, 2023 - 3:36 AM

According to Stereogum, Courtney Love has just paid a visit to a music podcast, 60 Songs That Explain The ’90s, during which she announced some early lyrics of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

The show generally talks about a 1990s song, which the host of the music radio, Rob, would comment on with his own impression of the song, and amuse the audiences with a personal experience he has with the song. Rob brought Courtney on the line after some discussion of her song “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” The two quickly sprang into a wide ranged and captivating conversation, discussing topics from music to personal lives, sharing fun slices of life unheard by the public and not covered by the media.

It was during these conversations that Courtney brought up the topic of some partly unpublished, early lyrics of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” written by Cobain in his journal. The song has been a musical phenomenom, imprinting its lyrics into many audiences’ hearts. She urged Rob to quickly grab a guitar or a karaoke machine, as she starts to sing the lyrics, as shown below:

Come out and play

Make up the rules

I know I hope to buy the truth

Who will be the king and queen of all the outcasted teens?

We’re so lazy and so stupid

Blame our parents and the cupids

A deposit for a bottle

Stick it inside, no role model

Or as another version:

We merge ahead, this special day

This day giving amnesty to sacrilege

A denial, and from strangers

A revival, and from favors

Here we are now, we’re so famous

Here we are now, entertain us

Kurt Cobain, the writer of these lyrics, has also received great comment from Courtney Love, calling him one of the “only two true musical geniuses” she has never known, comparing him to Spielberg in the film world, a genius with a great heart and integrity.