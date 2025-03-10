Courtney Love Covers Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone” During London Show

Home News Juliet Paiz March 10th, 2025 - 1:00 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to NME, Courtney Love gave fans a memorable surprise during her recent London show by covering Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone.” The performance, which took place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, was full of energy, with Love bringing her raw, grunge style to the iconic Dylan track.

The crowd couldn’t help but get excited as Love’s powerful voice took on the classic, turning it into something fresh and unique. Her punk influence was clear, adding an edge to a song that has been loved for decades. It wasn’t just a cover, it felt like Love was making the song her own while showing respect for Dylan’s influence on rock music.

Fans in the audience were loving it, some even singing along with her, as she rocked through the song with confidence. It was one of those moments where the connection between artist and crowd was electric, and everyone could feel the power of the performance.

This cover was a perfect example of Love’s ability to take any song and make it her own. As part of her ongoing tour, it was clear that Courtney Love still knows how to keep her fans excited and on their toes, even with a classic like “Like A Rolling Stone.”

Recently in an interview with The Standard, Courtney Love shared her want to collaborate with Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar. Her interest in working with these artists may suggest a new direction for her music. In May 2023 she brought up some unpublished early lyrics of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” written by Cobain in his journal. She spoke about this on 60 Songs That Explain The ’90s.