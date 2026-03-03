Wilco Announces Summer 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 4:59 PM

Today, Wilco has announced a U.S. summer tour with a run of shows throughout June and July in the Midwest, South and East Coast. All shows, including the band’s previously announced dates in April and May, are billed as An Evening with Wilco, except for Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday, June 20, where Yo La Tengo will open. Wilco also embarks on an extensive EU/UK tour in August and September. For tickets and more information, click here.

Today’s announcement arrives on the heels of the “earnestly mov[ing]” (GQ) Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico last month and the recent news of the 2026 Solid Sound Festival selling out in the fastest time in its nine-year history. This year’s festival features Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key, a special performance by Wilco and Billy Bragg, marking the first-ever full-length concert of music from the Mermaid Avenue songbook.Festival highlights also include The Breeders, Gang of Four, a solo set from Bragg, S.G. Goodman, L’Rain, Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, Sharp Pins, The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis, Hannah Cohen and other acts.

An Evening With Wilco Tour Dates

4/23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre +

4/24 – Evansville, IN – Old National Events Plaza +

4/25 – Oxford, MS – Double Decker Arts Festival +

4/27 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall +

4/28 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theater Mobile +

4/30 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre +

5/1 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre +

5/2 – Bentonville, AR – The Momentary +

5/4 – Salina, KS – Stiefel Theatre +

5/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Jones Assembly +

5/6 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts +

5/8 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Hall – University of New Mexico +

6/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Venue TBA +

6/13 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre +

6/14 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater +

6/16 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

6/17 – Bethlehem, PA – ArtsQuest – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks +

6/18 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap +

6/20 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

6/21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point +

6/26-28 – North Adams, MA – Solid Sound Festival

7/1 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom +

7/7 – Memphis, TN – Grind City Amphitheater +

7/9 – LaGrange, GA – Sweetland Amphitheatre +

7/10 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery +

7/11 – Durham, NC – DPAC +

7/13 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater +

7/14 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome +

7/15 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre +

7/17 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +

7/18 – Columbus, OH – The Palace Theatre +

+ = An Evening with Wilco

* = w/ Yo La Tengo

^ = w/ Hovvdy

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried