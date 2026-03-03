Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzfest Will Return In 2027

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 5:10 PM

According to Loudwire.com, while joining Download Festival leader Andy Copping in speaking on a panel at MIDEM in Cannes, France last month, Sharon Osbourne this time has confirmed that she does intend on bringing Ozzfest back in 2027. “Yes, absolutely. Yeah, we’re gonna do it,” confirmed the promoter. “The last one we did was 2018,” Osbourne continued. “It was just a month before Ozzy got sick and that was at the Forum in L.A. And there was no plans to stop it. We were still gonna do it, but Ozzy couldn’t. And Ozzy and I would talk about it and he’d say, ‘Do you think Ozzfest would work without me?’ And I’m, like, ‘Yeah, it’s a brand. It will work without you.’ And he said, ‘We should do it.’”

Back in January of this year, Sharon started hinting at the possibility of an Ozzfest return. In speaking with Billboard, she shared: “All of the creative direction for visuals at Ozzfest was mine. I can’t sing a note — I’m tone-deaf — but I can be creative and I like to create things.” “I’ve been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently,” she continued. “It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people. We really started metal festivals in this country. It was [replicated but] never done with the spirit of what ours was, because ours was a place for new talent. It was like summer camp for kids.”

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz