Maya Hawke Announces New Album Maitreya Corso For May 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Devil You Know”

March 2nd, 2026

For Maya Hawke’s fourth album, the musician and songwriter has crafted her most evocative and effusive work, which is a collection of songs written and recorded with her songwriting partners and producers, lauded singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Lazar Davis, as well as engineering and production from her long time collaborator Jonathan Low. Maitreya Corso will be released through Mom + Pop on May 1.

Today’s news comes with the first track taken from the album, “Devil You Know,” which is fantastic because the instrumentation and vocal performance beautifully displays how much Hawke has musically grown as an artist. While talking about her latest tune, the artist said: “Devil You Know’ is about trying to keep ambition and greed out of the creative process. This album generally is about learning to protect the precious from the poisonous. Protect creation from pride. Protect love from control. Protect collaboration from jealousy.”

On the album, Hawke‘s unique vocals breathe conversationally intimate lyrics into melodies, revealing a tale of personal struggle and a life altering romance. While the lyrical specificity of the songs suggests a diaristic realism, Maya has created a persona for “Maitreya Corso” the lead character in a fantasy world of Maya’s own making, which is a unique vocals breathe conversationally intimate lyrics into melodies, revealing a tale of personal struggle and a life altering romance.

Maitreya Corso Track List