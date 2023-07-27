Samia Shares Maya Hawke’s Tranquil Cover of “Honey”

Home News Anya Kennelly July 27th, 2023 - 7:56 PM

According to Stereogum, Samia announced that she would be doing a project called Honey Reimagined where different artists would cover songs from her album Honey. Previously we heard Blondshell’s version of “Charm You” and now we have Maya Hawke’s rendition of “Honey.”

The song is originally one with “a kind of campfire sing along — big bouncy guitars, a happy melody, that endless refrain,” Samia claims. Maya’s version is much different than a happy sing-along. Maya wanted to bring out that hidden emotion, the sadness that bleeds into the song, and focus on that aspect of the music. The overall tones of each song are extremely different while Samia’s has melancholic moments where you feel the bittersweet voice, the melody takes a more upbeat approach to those moments. Hawke’s cover starts out low, her voice adds a rawness to the lyrics which feels more sad than bittersweet the music does not have an upbeat approach, but rather is stable and at times her voice is the only thing you can hear. Her ending is lighter as the lyrics fade into a lovely melody, whereas Samia ends on very lively strong music.