Kittie Announce Summer 2026 North American ‘Legacy Of Fire’ Tour Dates With Kingdom Of Giants & Gore

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 1:56 PM

Canadian heavy music pioneers Kittie celebrate three decades of uncompromising metal with the announcement of the Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years of Kittie, which is a massive 16date North American headline run launching this June, their first full headline tour in over ten years. The tour marks a milestone moment for the band, honoring 30 years since Kittie’s formation in 1996, while riding the momentum of their recent triumphs including 2024’s critically acclaimed comeback album, Fire and 2025’s Spit XXV re-recorded and re-imagined anniversary EP.

Kingdom of Giants and Gore will join as special guests across all dates by creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of heavy music. The tour kicks off June 6, in St. Louis and runs through June 27, in Montreal, while hitting major markets including New York, Nashville, Toronto and other cities. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

“We’re excited to announce our Legacy of Fire tour on the eve of our 30th anniversary as a band. Thirty years ago, we ignited a spark. Three decades later, that fire is still burning, stronger and more focused than ever. Legacy of Fire is a celebration of every stage, every struggle, and every fan who carried us forward. Coming back to the US + Canada for our first full headline tour over a decade feels incredible. We’re ready to honor our history while ushering in the next chapter!” said Kittie.

Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years of Kittie Tour Dates

6/6 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

6/8 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

6/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6/12 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

6/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

6/15 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

6/16 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

6/18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

6/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

6/20 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

6/21 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

6/23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

6/24 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

6/26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

6/27 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield