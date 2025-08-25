Kittie Announce New EP Spit XXV For September 2025 Release Featuring Four Re-recorded Tracks, Shares Title Track

Home News Katie Poon August 25th, 2025 - 10:59 PM

Heavy metal band Kittie announced a new four-track EP titled Spit XXV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Spit. The band also shared the EP’s title track, “Spit XVV”.

Set to release on September 19, Spit XXV will feature updated and re-recorded versions of four tracks from Spit, including “Brackish,” “Charlotte,” “Do You Think I’m A Whore” and “Spit”, produced by Garth Richardson. Kittie vocalist and guitarist Morgan Lander reflected on the impact of Spit and its impact.

“It’s hard to believe that 25 years after its release, and almost 30 years since Kittie began, people are still talking about Spit. There is something truly unexplainable in why our debut album is still resonating with people, finding a new audience and has had such a lasting impact on so many,” Lander said.

Lander also commented on the relevance of the original album, sharing how the experience of recreating songs from the album felt. Reuniting with Richardson to produce the album has been nostalgic and revelatory, allowing Kittie to approach songs with musical growth while maintaining the power that kick-started the band in the first place.

“Reimagining some of these classic songs for the 25th anniversary of Spit was a lot of fun and a true testament to their longevity. It reveals just how relevant in the musical landscape they still are today. We were honoured to work with Garth again, where it all began after more than 2 decades, and doing so was a cool way to pay homage to the past while updating these songs with a modern sound, bringing them into the future,” Lander said.

The EP’s title track, “Spit XXV,” was shared with a music video. The track is a mixture of high-energy guitar, vocals and drums, matching the triumphant sound displayed in the original “Spit”. The music video pictures scenes of Kittie playing with scenic shots in natural settings.