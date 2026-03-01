Angèle Collaborates With Justice on New Song “What You Want” With Music Video Directed by (LA)HORDE

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2026 - 7:05 PM

The Belgian pop star Angèle has returned with her new single “What You Want” via Angèle VL Records / Because Music. The song is a collaboration with the electronic duo Justice. The song comes a few months before Angèle is set to play Coachella and a few years after her 2024 Paris Olympics performance of “Nightcall” with Phoenix and Kavinsky. But, compared to “Nightfall”, “What You Want” is definitely a change of sound for Angèle.

The new song features a hypnotic and immersive production style that’s very in your face. Angèle takes on a dark pop sound in this track. Her vocals are dynamic and alluring. It definitely fits into the same lane as a lot of trendy pop music we hear in the US today. “What You Want” was released alongside an accompanying music video. She created the visual for the song with (LA)HORDE, who have worked with the likes of Madonna, Sam Smith, and Christine and the Queens. (LA)HORDE was also a huge creative force behind the Ballet National de Marseille. Check out the song and music video below!



About the song, Angèle said, “We spent an afternoon listening to the demos I’d been working on on my computer. I had this track, ‘What You Want,’ a slightly sultry, sensual, offbeat song I’d written. But since I wasn’t completely satisfied with it, I’d put it aside. I thought Justice could bring the electro-club expertise — and the tension — that were missing from that first version. After we met, I sent them the demo, and they came back with this version that I found absolutely brilliant. They understood everything! They brought a power to the track that the intention and balance had been missing. Bringing our worlds together without losing our identities — that’s the greatest success of this song!”