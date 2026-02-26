Brooks & Dunn Announce Summer 2026 ‘Neon Moon’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2026 - 7:05 PM

Today, Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling country duo of all time and most-awarded artists in CMA history, has announced that they will extend their NEON MOON TOUR into 2026. Promoted by Live Nation and kicking off this fall in Evansville, IN, on September 10, the Country Music Hall of Famers will bring their live show to over a dozen cities across the United States with direct support from renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy or red-hot rising star Tucker Wetmore. For tickets and more information, click here.

Next month, the duo will trek on their first-ever string of UK dates, headlining Europe’s largest country music festival, C2C 2026, with stops in Belfast, Glasgow and London. Then, They will return to the U.S. shortly after for Stagecoach before rejoining Morgan Wallen for eight stadium stops this summer on his Still the Problem Tour 2026. Once artists like Brooks & Dunn hit the Country Music Hall of Fame, folks don’t expect much in the way of new ideas. But, thirty-plus years into their career, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn long ago dialed in their generation-defining sound and style.

NEON MOON TOUR DATES

9/10 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center * #

9/11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre * #

9/12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena * #

9/17 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center ^ !

9/18 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum ^ !

9/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^ !

9/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^ ~

9/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater ^ ~

9/26 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center ^ ~

10/1 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center * <

10/2 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater ^ <

10/3 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena ^ <

10/8 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome * #

10/9 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena * #

* with Tucker Wetmore

^ with David Lee Murphy

# Caylee Hammack

~ Willow Avalon

! Kaitlin Butts

< Angie K

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz