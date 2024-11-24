Chris Stapleton Ties With Brooks & Dunn for Most CMA Wins

Home News Lauren Rettig November 24th, 2024 - 3:36 PM

On November 20, 2024, the annual Country Music Awards was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The 58th awards ceremony in the event’s history, multiple artists such as Morgan Wallen, Megan Moroney and Chris Stapleton stepped up to the stage to join the extensive list of past award-winners.

Chris Stapleton had an eventful night at the CMAs – he was top winner with three nonconsecutive wins for Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year (for which “White Horse” won both categories). With these new wins under his belt, Stapleton is now a nineteen-time CMA Award-winner, tying the record for most wins ever with country duo Brooks & Dunn while also extending his own record for most wins in the Male Vocalist of the Year category (now eight wins). Stapleton’s wife and collaborator Morgane Stapleton also won her first CMA Award for Single of the Year as a producer.

Additionally, Stapleton performed three times at the CMAs: “What Am I Gonna Do,” “California Sober” with Post Malone and “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait.

The awards add to yet another triumphant year for Stapleton, who released his album Higher last fall via Mercury Nashville. On top of the new record, Stapleton has released a slew of covers in 2024, including a feature with Slash for Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well.” There was also a touching tribute to Tom Petty back in April with a cover of “I Should Have Known It.” Not to mention, Stapleton is up for Country Tour of the Year at the Pollstar Awards due to the massive success of his All-American Road Show 2024 tour.

The All-American Road Show is extending into 2025 with sold-out dates across New Zealand and Australia. Details on the tour can be found on Chris Stapleton’s website.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz