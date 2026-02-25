Steve Earle Announces Summer & Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 6:16 PM

GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, author, actor and activist Steve Earle is returning to the road in 2026 with Fifty One Years of Songs and Stories, a North American tour featuring more than seventy dates across the United States and Canada from February through November.

Fans will get a chance to see Earle in iconic venues, including the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on February 21 and March 17, two nights at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on February 27 and March 13, and a special performance at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium on May 31. He will also appear at major festivals such as the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Pickathon and join the Outlaw Country Cruise out of Miami on March 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Earle (@steveearle)

In cities that previously hosted his “51” concept shows, Earle will present new setlists and stories, giving audiences a fresh experience while still delivering the humor, insight and passion that have defined his live performances for decades. Over his fifty-year career, Earle has left a mark not only in music but also in literature, film, theater, and activism. Recent recognition includes a GRAMMY for A Tribute to the King of Zydeco and induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 2026 tour is an opportunity to celebrate a lifetime of music, storytelling and the connection between an artist and his audience. For anyone who loves heartfelt songwriting and unforgettable performances, these shows are not to be missed.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Tour Dates

2/21 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House*

2/27 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

3/13 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

3/17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

3/20 Miami, FL Outlaw Country Cruise 2026

3/26 Richmond, VA Carmax Soft Opening

5/3 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz Fest

5/26 Alexandria, VA Birchmere

5/28 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater

5/29 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Theater

5/30 Mount Vernon, KY Renfro Valley

5/31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

6/2 Tallahassee, FL The Moon

6/4 Dothan, AL Dothan Opera House

6/5 Albany, GA Albany Municipal Auditorium

6/6 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House

6/7 Mount Dora, FL Mount Dora Theater

6/9 Key West, FL Key West Theater

6/11 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theater

6/12 Sugar Hill, GA Eagle Theatre

6/13 Gainesville, FL Heartwood Stage

6/14 Stuart, FL Lyric Theatre

6/16 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Music Hall

6/18 Winston Salem, NC Ramkat

6/19 Union Hall, VA The Coves Amphitheater

6/20 Roanoke Rapids, NC Weldon Mills Theater

6/21 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Opry

6/23 Toronto, ON Danforth

6/25 Montreal, QC Beanfield

6/26 Moncton, NB Casino Newbrunswick

6/27 Halifax, NS Casino Nova Scotia

6/28 Halifax, NS Casino Nova Scotia

6/30 Groton, MA Groton Hill Music Center

7/2 Fredericton, NB The Playhouse

7/3 Quebec City, QC Palais Montcalm

7/4 Belleville, ON Empire

7/5 Orillia, ON Mariposa Folk

7/7 Northampton, MA Academy of Music

7/8 Waterville, ME Waterville Opera House

7/10 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Blues Fest

7/11 Sault Ste. Marie, MI Kewadin Casino^

7/12 Rhinelander, WI Hodag Festival^

7/13 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Center

7/15 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings

7/16 Regina, SK Casino Regina

7/17 Red Deer, AB Red Deer Memorial

7/18 Kelowna, BC Kelowna Community Theater

7/20 Missoula, MT Wilma

7/25 Livingston, MT Pine Creek Lodge

7/27 Coquitlam, BC Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

7/28 Seattle, WA Neptune

7/30 Grants Pass, OR Rogue Theater

8/1 Portland, OR Pickathon

8/2 Portland, OR Pickathon

8/4 Ketchum, ID Araygos

8/6 Crested Butte, CO Center for the Arts

8/7 Colorado Springs, CO Boot Barn Hall

8/8 Albuquerque, NM Kimo

8/9 Roswell, NM The Liberty

8/11 San Antonio, TX The Stable

8/12 Arlington, TX Arlington Music Hall

8/14 Tulsa, OK Osage Casino

8/15 Salina, KS Stiefel

8/16 St. Louis, MO The Sovereign

8/18 Evanston, IL Cahn Auditorium

8/19 Cincinnati, OH Ludlows Garage

8/21 Bethlehem, PA Musik Fest Cafe

8/22 Amagansett, NY Stephens Talkhouse

9/5 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena~

9/7 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum~

9/8 Stockholm, Sweden Filadelfia Convention Center~

9/10 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live~

9/11 Antwerp, Belgium OLT Rivierenhof~

9/12 London, UK The O2~

10/2 San Francisco, CA Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/3 San Francisco, CA Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/4 San Francisco, CA Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

*with The Oak Ridge Boys

^with Reckless Kelly