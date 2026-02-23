Bon Iver Announces Debut Installment Of Archival Series For April 2026 Release, Shares Live Video For “Heavenly Father”

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Bon Iver has announced a new archival series, VOLUMES, that will feature previously unheard live shows, demos, and other unreleased material. The project will be released on April, through Jagjaguwar. the album has the artist being joined by his bandmates Andrew Fitzpatrick, Jenn Wasner, Justin Vernon, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis and Sean Carey, with live engineering from Xany Whitesel.
While talking about the upcoming album, Iver briefly said:“This particular set of 10 songs is like, ‘Here, if you’ve never heard Bon Iver, or you have and you didn’t like it, this might be for you.’ This is what we became. This is really us at our best. This is it.”
In light of the album announcement, the artist has shared the single, “Heavenly Father” and as a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the lovely instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely and elegant jazz vibe, while the vocal performances dazzles the mind with beautiful harmonies and melodies. Also, the music video gives viewers a chance to hear “Heavenly Father” live.
VOLUMES: ONE TRACK LIST
- NTRO – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA. Sep 15 2019
- MAN LIKE U – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA. Sep 15 2019
- WE (feat. Bizhiki) – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN. Oct 03 2019
- JELMORE – Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta, ID. Jan 19 2020
- 666 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX. Apr 03 2022
- HEAVENLY FATHER – Mediolanum, Milan, IT. Nov 05 2022
- P.D.L.I.F. – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, AU. Feb 26 2023
- HEY, MA – Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL. July 23 2023
- A SATISFIED MIND – State Theatre, Portland, ME. Dec 08 2017
- 33 “GOD” – WOMADelaide Festival, Adelaide, AU. Mar 10 2023
- Sh’DIAH (boardmix) – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CA. Oct 06 2019