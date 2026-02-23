Bon Iver Announces Debut Installment Of Archival Series For April 2026 Release, Shares Live Video For “Heavenly Father”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2026 - 3:32 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Bon Iver has announced a new archival series, VOLUMES, that will feature previously unheard live shows, demos, and other unreleased material. The project will be released on April, through Jagjaguwar. the album has the artist being joined by his bandmates Andrew Fitzpatrick, Jenn Wasner, Justin Vernon, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis and Sean Carey, with live engineering from Xany Whitesel.

While talking about the upcoming album, Iver briefly said:“This particular set of 10 songs is like, ‘Here, if you’ve never heard Bon Iver, or you have and you didn’t like it, this might be for you.’ This is what we became. This is really us at our best. This is it.”

In light of the album announcement, the artist has shared the single, “Heavenly Father” and as a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the lovely instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely and elegant jazz vibe, while the vocal performances dazzles the mind with beautiful harmonies and melodies. Also, the music video gives viewers a chance to hear “Heavenly Father” live.

VOLUMES: ONE TRACK LIST