Marc Broussard Double Releases New Songs “Fever” And “No More”

Khalliah Gardner February 22nd, 2026 - 6:58 PM

Marc Broussard’s newest music project starts strong with two new songs, “Fever” and “No More.” These tracks offer an exciting glimpse of his upcoming album, Chance Worth Taking. In this album, Broussard explores original blues soul music instead of sticking to his usual bayou soul style. “Fever” mixes modern and old-school styles, creating a catchy roadhouse groove that’s fresh and exciting. The song combines funky guitar rhythms with a strong beat, topped off by lively horns that boost its energy. Josh Smith’s crisp guitar solos give it an extra edge, perfectly matching Broussard’s impressive singing. It’s a bold and stylish track that blends traditional blues with contemporary sounds effortlessly.

On the other hand, “No More” is a powerful blues ballad that shows off Broussard’s amazing singing ability and deep emotions. The song features elegant string instruments and impressive guitar playing by Joe Bonamassa, creating both a big and personal feel. It talks about themes of longing and finding closure. Broussard’s voice expresses strong feelings that connect with listeners. The combination of various music layers along with his touching lyrics creates an engaging story demonstrating his storytelling skills effectively.

To enhance the audio, both songs have visuals that mix old-fashioned charm with modern style, matching their main themes. “Fever” features bright colors and lively performances that convey the wild energy of a roadhouse party. On the other hand, “No More” uses softer colors to emphasize emotional close-ups and wide scenery shots, highlighting its thoughtful vibe. Chance Worth Taking, produced by Bonamassa and Smith, will be released on April 17th by Bonamassa’s KTBA Records. The album features a great lineup of artists with lyrics written by Calvin Turner and Broussard. Bonamassa plays guitar on 10 tracks, adding even more feeling and musical richness to the project.