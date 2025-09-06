Marc Broussard Releases New Rendition of “Smile”

Home News Khalliah Gardner September 6th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Marc Broussard has released an emotional version of “Smile,” a classic song first sung by Nat King Cole in 1954. This is the second single from his upcoming album, S.O.S 5: Songs of the ’50s. The album mixes famous songs from the ’50s and early ’60s with one original track by Broussard, combining nostalgia with charity efforts through music. In his version of “Smile,” Broussard captures the gentle feeling of the original and adds his unique way of singing. He wanted to respect Cole’s smooth style while adding something personal. This release, along with his lively cover of Ray Charles’ “Hallelujah, I Love Her So,” shows how devoted and passionate he is about music.

Money from the album and singles will go to Love of People, a well-known nonprofit in Lafayette, Louisiana—Broussard’s hometown. This partnership is very important to Broussard and his wife Sonya because they’ve been supporting the organization for many years. Love of People helps with community projects that address local needs and improve people’s lives. Broussard actively participates in these efforts, making them more effective by organizing things like holiday meals for those in need during festive seasons and leading the Blue Monday Mission year-round. His work shows how committed he is to helping his community thrive.

Broussard chose to honor the memorable music of the 1950s because it still connects strongly with people today. By combining his musical skills with charity work, he supports good causes and shows how dedicated he is to both his art and helping others. This blend of music and giving highlights his character, showing him as a musician who loves what he does while also caring about making a real difference in people’s lives. Through this project, Broussard stands out as someone who merges being an artist with being a change-maker, using his creativity for significant contributions that link art and humanitarian efforts together.