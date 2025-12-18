Marc Broussard Announces New Album S.O.S. V: Songs of the 50s For February 2026 Release, Shares New Track “Stagger Lee”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2025 - 6:30 PM

In Marc Broussard‘s fiery take on Lloyd Price’s rock n’ roll classic, “Stagger Lee”, he fully taps into his trademark and rough-edged blue-eyed soul. The latest single from his forthcoming studio album, S.O.S. V: Songs of the ’50s, showcases Broussard delivering a fiery, rough-hewn vocal performance full of urgency and bite. The powerful horn-driven arrangement complements Broussard’s passionate vocals by creating a dynamic harmony with the rhythm section. As the storyteller, Broussard places people right in the bar where the event takes place.

As for the music, “Stagger Lee is a relentless, infectious song that was one of the more difficult ones to sing, with Lloyd Price’s powerful vocals that just keep coming,” states Broussard. “Interestingly, it’s an upbeat, happy song that tells a sad story – a tale about ‘Stagger Lee’ Shelton settling a gambling dispute at gunpoint.”

S.O.S. V: Songs of the ’50s is an 11 song set of intoxicating renditions of soul, blues, rock and pop classics from the Fifties, two gems from the early Sixties, and a Broussard original. Featured tracks include Ray Charles “Hallelujah, I Love Her So,” Bobby Darin’s “Dream Lover” and Nat King Cole’s “Smile.” This new album offers a sublime showcase for Broussard‘s dynamic vocal prowess, revealing his craftsmanship and deep appreciation for an impressive range of enduring American music.