Witchcraft Share Striking New Track “Sjalen Reser Sig”

Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 3:36 PM

Following the monumental critical success of their 2025 comeback album, IDAG, Sweden’s heavy rock band unit Witchcraft return with a striking and intimate new chapter: “A Sinner’s Child”. Stripping their iconic sound to its soul, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Magnus Pelander flawlessly sails between the melodic proto-doom depth of “Drömmen Om Död Och Förruttnelse” and “Själen Reser Sig”, the luminous folk of lead single “A Sinner’s Child” and its sequel “Sinner’s Clear Confusion”, and the soulful acoustic dirge of “Even Darker Days”.

The storyline of Witchcraft’s growth, from Pelander’s starting the band in Örebro in 2000 in the wake of his prior outfit Norrsken’s disbanding. A generational landmark of a 2004 self-titled debut helped spark a retroist movement that has become its own subgenre, but Witchcraft never stopped growing. 2005’s Firewood and 2007’s The Alchemist introduced more progressive sounds and five years later, the pointedly modern Legend established in 2012 that they had moved beyond the analog worship they had been a part of pioneering within the contemporary heavy rock and doom scene.