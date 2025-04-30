Witchcraft Unveil Eerie New Single “Spirit”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 30th, 2025 - 8:55 PM

Witchcraft has crafted new spells with the release of their new single “Spirit”. The soulful and eerie new song taken from their highly-anticipated seventh studio album “IDAG”, to be issued on May 23rd via Heavy Psych Sounds, presets a great prelude to what is to come from the band and more. Listen to the new single below and get captivated in the beautiful sunset shared alongside.

Witchcraft is a Swedish doom metal band from Örebro, founded in 2000 by vocalist and guitarist Magnus Pelander. Initially formed to pay tribute to Pentagram’s Bobby Liebling and Roky Erickson, the band quickly developed its own identity, blending 1970s-inspired hard rock, psychedelic elements and traditional doom influences. Their debut album, Witchcraft (2004), recorded with vintage equipment, established their retro sound. Subsequent albums like Firewood (2005), The Alchemist (2007) and Nucleus (2016) showcased their evolving style, incorporating folk and jazz elements. After a five-year hiatus, they returned with Idag (2025), continuing their legacy of melding classic and contemporary sounds.

Witchcraft’s new single “Spirit” marks a powerful return to their classic doom roots, blending heavy riffs with introspective themes. The track delves into existential reflection, exploring the tension between inner turmoil and the search for meaning. Musically, it melds the band’s signature 1970s-inspired heaviness with a soulful, folk-inflected atmosphere, reflecting their evolution over two decades. As part of their upcoming album Idag, “Spirit” encapsulates Witchcraft’s journey, serving as both a nod to their origins and a step forward in their artistic exploration.