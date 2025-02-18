Witchcraft Announces New Album IDAG For May 2025 Release And Releases New Track “Burning Cross”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 18th, 2025 - 9:44 PM

Swedish heavy rock band Witchcraft has officially announced their seventh studio album, Idag. It will be released on May 23, 2025, marking the band’s first full-length release since 2020. In honor of the album, Witchcraft released their single “Burning Cross,” offering fans a little teaser of what is to come of the album.

The album title Idag, translating to “today”, reflects on the theme of being present in a moment. The album will comprise ten songs, with a mix of both electronic and acoustic sounds to please the audience. “Burning Cross” captures the signature fusion of heavy rock while also infusing more melancholic tones. According to TheObelisk Guitarist and vocalist, Magnus Pelander offers insight into the album’s purpose stating: “This album will reap souls and destroy wicked minds. And perhaps mend a couple of broken ones.”

The statement alludes to the album’s capacity to challenge and heal those who are dealing with personal issues of their own. Witchcraft is said to have a “Blend a Masters of Reality era Black Sabbath sound with elements from Slade, Led Zepplin, and Jethro Tull, all wrapped up with a heavy doom and stoner rock influence” according to MXDWN.

Pre-orders for Idag are currently available through Heavy Psych Sounds. As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to listening to an album that not only captures Witchcraft’s nostalgic music heritage but also listens to new sound as the band progresses into uncharted territories through sound and emotion.