Witchcraft Announces New EP A Sinner’s Child For March 2026 Release, Shares Title Track

Witchcraft will release a new five-track EP, A Sinner’s Child, on March 13, 2026 via Heavy Psych Sounds Records, and they’ve shared the title track as a first look. Coming on the heels of 2025’s widely praised IDAG, the EP feels less like a follow-up statement and more like a pause, a smaller, more personal release that leans into restraint.

At the center is Magnus Pelander, who strips the songs down to their essentials. The title track, “A Sinner’s Child,” sets the tone with a quiet, folk-leaning arrangement that puts melody and voice first. It’s reflective rather than dramatic, carrying the weight of Witchcraft’s darker history without relying on volume or heaviness to make its point.

The EP moves fluidly between different moods. “Drömmen Om Död Och Förruttnelse” and “Själen Reser Sig” bring in melodic proto-doom elements that longtime fans will recognize, while “Sinner’s Clear Confusion” feels like a natural extension of the title track’s emotional space. “Even Darker Days” closes the EP on an understated note, built around acoustic textures and a sense of quiet resolve.A Sinner’s Child highlights the songwriting instincts that have kept Witchcraft evolving since their early days, without revisiting old ground for nostalgia’s sake. It’s direct and comfortable with silence and space.

Rather than trying to match the scope of IDAG, this EP stands on its own terms. It’s a reminder that Witchcraft’s strength has never just been heaviness, but the ability to let a simple song carry a lot of feeling.

Tracklist

01 Drömmen Om Död Och Förruttnelse

02 Sinner’s Child

03 Even Darker Days

04 Själen Reser Sig