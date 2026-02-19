William Shatner Announces New Collaborative Metal Album With 35 Musicians Including Zakk Wylde, Henry Rollins And More

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 19th, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

William Shatner is preparing one of the most unexpected rock releases of the year. The legendary actor and spoken word performer has announced a new heavy metal album built around a massive roster of collaborators. The project brings together dozens of musicians from across the genre’s history for a full scale studio recording.

The album will feature 35 guest performers personally selected by Shatner, turning the release into a wide ranging celebration of metal. According to Blabbermouth, contributors include guitarist Zakk Wylde, punk icon Henry Rollins, Deep Purple and Rainbow legend Ritchie Blackmore and MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer among many others. The record reportedly focuses on large guitar driven arrangements combined with Shatner’s signature spoken vocal delivery.

Shatner explained that he was drawn to metal because of its dramatic storytelling and emotional intensity. He said each artist was chosen for their individuality and willingness to experiment. The project reportedly mixes cinematic production with theatrical narration, aiming to feel more like a narrative experience than a conventional studio album.

The idea for the record began after Shatner contributed a spoken intro to a Nuclear Messiah project alongside former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland. That collaboration inspired him to expand the concept into a full album built around elite heavy music performers. Shatner also revealed that the album will include covers of Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden songs along with newly written material.

Though the official title, release date and track list have not yet been revealed, the scale of the collaboration suggests an ambitious production. Rather than a novelty release, Shatner is presenting the album as a serious musical statement that blends spoken word performance, theatrical storytelling and classic heavy metal instrumentation.