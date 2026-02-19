Sunn O))) Unveils Dynamic New Single “Butch’s Guns”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 1:52 PM

Today, Sunn O))) has share their new track, “Butch’s Guns,” which is another standout from the band’s forthcoming album. As a whole, the ditty is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a heave and electric metal sound that brings the feeling of endless danger is approaching soon. Although “Butch’s Guns” is mainly instrumental, the musical vibe will make listeners feel like there is a war about to happen in their own backyard, which makes this tune sound more troubling and dark.

Also today, Sunn O))) is has announced new summer headlining shows in the EU and UK beginning on Tuesday, June 23, in Zurich, CH at Rote Fabrik and currently running through Monday, July 6 – Tuesday, July 7, in Berlin, DE for a two-night stand at Silent Green Bentonalhle. The tour will include stops in Belgium (Antwerp), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Germany (Köln) and the UK (Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and London).

The band has also recently added shows to the their upcoming 2026 North American headline tour in support of the album. The tour will now include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Denver, Boise, Seattle and Portland.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback