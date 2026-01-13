Sunn O))) Announce New Self-Titled Album For April 2026 Release, Share New Track “Glory Black”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 13th, 2026 - 12:18 PM

On April 3, Sunn O))) will release their eponymously titled first full-length album for Sub Pop. Sunn O))) was co-produced & mixed by the band and Brad Wood (Hum, Tar, Sunny Day Real Estate, Liz Phair) and was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, Washington, January 2025. Framing the album visually are two paintings by the late American artist Mark Rothko, who is one on the front cover and one on the back cover, with the art reversed for UK & European pressings.

In light of the album announcement, Sunn O))) has released the song, “Glory Black” and as a whole, the music is fabulous by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a pulsing hard rock and metal vibe before switching to dark and elegant side that features beautiful piano playing. “Glory Black” is a stunning composition that show how creative Sunn O))) can be with their music.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback