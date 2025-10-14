Sunn O))) Share Three New Tracks “Eternity’s Pillars, Raise The Chalice & Reverential”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 3:08 PM

Today, Sunn O))) and Sub Pop kick off their exciting partnership with three towering monoliths of low-end drone, delivered just in time for the dark weight of winter, in the form of Eternity’s Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential, which is out now on maxi 12 inch record and digital.

It consists of three brand new tracks created and performed by the iconic duo of Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson and co-produced by sunn O))) and Brad Wood. Brad Wood recorded the material at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville and Sea Grass in Los Angeles in 2025. The tracks on this maxi 12 inch are the first official sunn O))) studio recordings to feature only the original core duo on heavily saturated electric guitars and synthesis. said Sunn O))).

The group adds: “Eternity’s Pillars’ is named for the mid-1980s television program created and hosted by jazz visionary and spiritual guru Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, focusing on her incessant belief in music’s capacity to attain spiritual transcendence. ‘Raise the Chalice’ is named for a rallying cry often uttered by Northwest legend Ron Guardipee throughout the mid-1990s. ‘Reverential’ equally pays respect and sends loud praise to those who came before us with the heaviest burdens, expressions with music and art being the materials of an antiphon.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback