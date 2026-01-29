Sunn O))) Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2026 - 5:23 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Sunn O))) has announced that they are bringing their seismic low-end rituals back to the U.S. by announcing three Spring 2026 headline shows set inside some of the country’s most storied concert halls. The influential drone-metal duo have confirmed dates in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, each taking place in historic venues better known for elegance than ear-splitting volume.

Which a contrast that has long been part of Sunn O)))‘s mystique. On another note, the tour kicks off on March 30, at Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA and wraps up on April 25 ,at Roseland Theater in Portland, OR. People can get their tickets here.

Sunn O))) Tour Dates

3/30 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

3/31 – Los Angeles, CA – United Theater

4/1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/3 – Dallas, TX – Trees

4/4 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

4/5 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/6 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

4/7 – Atlanta, GA – The Goat Farm

4/9 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

4/10 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/12 – New York, NY – Town Hall

4/13 – Montreal, QC – Le National

4/14 – Toronto, ON – 131 McCormack

4/16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

4/17 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Complex

4/18 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre

4/19 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

4/20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

4/22 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

4/24 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

4/25 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback