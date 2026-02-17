Dethklok Announce Spring 2026 North American Headline Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 6:50 PM

Today, Dethklok has announced a series of spring headline dates by bringing their full live show to select cities across the West Coast and Midwest. In addition to their upcoming co-headline tour with Amon Amarth, these newly announced performances give fans the opportunity to experience the band in a dedicated headline setting. Special guests will be announced soon.

Promoted by Live Nation, the run kicks off on April 26, at Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, with additional stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego before concluding on May 28, at Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA. For tickets and more information, click here.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Tuesday, February 17, at 10 a.m. PST until Thursday, February 19. at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

.

Dethklok Tour Dates

4/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

5/25 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

5/26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/28 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park