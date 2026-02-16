Zhu Teams Up With Joyia For Collaborative New Single “Burn”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2026 - 7:11 PM

Today, Zhu has released “BURN,” which is the second single and latest offering from his upcoming album project BLACK MIDAS. With a sleek synth melody, a billowing bassline and undeniable R&B-savvy hook courtesy of sultry singer, songwriter and producer Joyia, the Grammy-nominated artist creates a track that is sexy as it is sinister. “BURN” is more than a soulful dance track, it’s also a healing one.

In 2025, Zhu was displaced by the Southern California Palisades wildfire. In the fire, his land burned and his neighborhood was decimated, yet his house and studio structures were spared, although uninhabitable from smoke damage. He spent the entire next year rebuilding everything he had known, including his music sparking what was to become BLACK MIDAS. On the album, the artist transports listeners into a different world by creating tracks around late night narratives through sounds, emotions, words and energy he encountered on his journey.

The productions range from deep house to melodic techno and feature collaborations with an array of underground and emerging artists including Joyia on “BURN.” “On ‘Burn’, I found this artist from Toronto. Her name’s Joyia, kind of like an R&B singer. I make R&B music and wanted to make R&B a bit more up tempo so people would be able to dance to it, as opposed to keeping it super slow. So I wrote some stuff. I put it on record, sent it over. She wrote some stuff back and I just naturally wanted to put soulful stuff on dance music. So that’s a track I love on the album.” said Zhu.