mxdwn Music

Menu

Zhu Announces “The Grace Tour” For Fall 2023

June 15th, 2023 - 10:48 PM

Zhu Announces “The Grace Tour” For Fall 2023

According to a press release, there will be a new tour from Grammy-nominated artist Zhu, just announced today, dubbed The Grace Tour. The Grace Tour will take place this fall in 2023, and he also plans on releasing an upcoming album this year. The pre-sale is set for June 20, and the general tickets will be available for purchase on June 23.

The Grace Tour will take place in North America and plans to visit many major cities starting in Toronto and taking a journey throughout North America to end in the one and only Los Angeles. There will be support from Channel Tres, Claptone, Hayden James, and Noizu throughout the tour, promising to make magnificent performances all throughout the continent!

Zhu recently performed this past May at an electronic music festival Lightning in a Bottle. If you are truly too impatient and cannot wait to see the showstopper perform before the tour then attend the summer dates that they plan to perform all throughout Europe. 

 

 

The Grace Tour: 

 

09/14 Toronto, ON Rebel
09/15 London, ON London Music Hall
09/16 Montreal, QC MTELUS
09/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
09/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage
09/25 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
09/26 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place
09/28 Boston, MA House of Blues
09/30 Washington, DC The Anthem
10/02 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
10/04 Austin, TX ACL Live
10/06 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
10/07 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/11 Madison, WI The Sylvee
10/12 Chicago, IL Radius
10/14 Minneapolis, MN Armory
10/17 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House
10/19 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
10/20 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/27 Vancouver, BC Harbour Events Centre
10/28 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
11/01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/04 Magna, UT The Great Saltair
11/09 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
11/10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.