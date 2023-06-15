Zhu Announces “The Grace Tour” For Fall 2023

Home News Anya Kennelly June 15th, 2023 - 10:48 PM

According to a press release, there will be a new tour from Grammy-nominated artist Zhu, just announced today, dubbed The Grace Tour. The Grace Tour will take place this fall in 2023, and he also plans on releasing an upcoming album this year. The pre-sale is set for June 20, and the general tickets will be available for purchase on June 23.

The Grace Tour will take place in North America and plans to visit many major cities starting in Toronto and taking a journey throughout North America to end in the one and only Los Angeles. There will be support from Channel Tres, Claptone, Hayden James, and Noizu throughout the tour, promising to make magnificent performances all throughout the continent!

Zhu recently performed this past May at an electronic music festival Lightning in a Bottle. If you are truly too impatient and cannot wait to see the showstopper perform before the tour then attend the summer dates that they plan to perform all throughout Europe.

The Grace Tour:

09/14 Toronto, ON Rebel 09/15 London, ON London Music Hall 09/16 Montreal, QC MTELUS 09/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore 09/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Mirage 09/25 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre 09/26 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place 09/28 Boston, MA House of Blues 09/30 Washington, DC The Anthem 10/02 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works 10/04 Austin, TX ACL Live 10/06 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center 10/07 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 10/11 Madison, WI The Sylvee 10/12 Chicago, IL Radius 10/14 Minneapolis, MN Armory 10/17 Boise, ID Revolution Concert House 10/19 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium 10/20 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 10/27 Vancouver, BC Harbour Events Centre 10/28 Portland, OR Roseland Theater 11/01 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre 11/04 Magna, UT The Great Saltair 11/09 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium 11/10 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium