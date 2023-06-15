Zhu Announces “The Grace Tour” For Fall 2023

According to a press release, there will be a new tour from Grammy-nominated artist Zhu, just announced today, dubbed The Grace Tour. The Grace Tour will take place this fall in 2023, and he also plans on releasing an upcoming album this year. The pre-sale is set for June 20, and the general tickets will be available for purchase on June 23.
The Grace Tour will take place in North America and plans to visit many major cities starting in Toronto and taking a journey throughout North America to end in the one and only Los Angeles. There will be support from Channel Tres, Claptone, Hayden James, and Noizu throughout the tour, promising to make magnificent performances all throughout the continent!
Zhu recently performed this past May at an electronic music festival Lightning in a Bottle. If you are truly too impatient and cannot wait to see the showstopper perform before the tour then attend the summer dates that they plan to perform all throughout Europe.
The Grace Tour:
|09/14
|Toronto, ON
|Rebel
|09/15
|London, ON
|London Music Hall
|09/16
|Montreal, QC
|MTELUS
|09/19
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|09/21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Mirage
|09/25
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|09/26
|New Haven, CT
|Toad’s Place
|09/28
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|09/30
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|10/02
|Nashville, TN
|Marathon Music Works
|10/04
|Austin, TX
|ACL Live
|10/06
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center
|10/07
|Dallas, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|10/11
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|10/12
|Chicago, IL
|Radius
|10/14
|Minneapolis, MN
|Armory
|10/17
|Boise, ID
|Revolution Concert House
|10/19
|Sacramento, CA
|Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
|10/20
|San Francisco, CA
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|10/27
|Vancouver, BC
|Harbour Events Centre
|10/28
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|11/01
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|11/04
|Magna, UT
|The Great Saltair
|11/09
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|11/10
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium