Tool Is Dedicating The Next Three Months to Organizing Ideas For Their Long Awaited Album

According to Consequence, the American rock band, Tool’s bassist Justin Chancellor announced their new album is a work in progress and they will “dedicate the next three months” to put together their ideas in the studio.

Chancellor shared their work in progress in an interview with Summa Inferno, “We’ve all shared our individual ideas with each other, and we have a really good pile of stuff, ” he said. He explained their process as having many stages.

He continued that once they’ve moved past the stage of expressing ideas it becomes more challenging to put everything together. “The really difficult process is when you actually get together and make decisions about how it’s going to end up,” Chancellor said. “That’s the stage we haven’t completely pulled off yet but we’re committed to do that when we get back.”

Tool is expected to perform March 7th-9th at a new all-inclusive destination festival in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Afterwards, they will perform a few other shows in numerous countries across Latin America such as Colombia and Argentina. The band predicts the tough stage of making decisions will begin in April.

“We’re [going to] spend those few months really organizing our ideas,” Chancellor shared. “You have to kind of wrestle with each other a bit to get to that next stage. And then you have to record it, which is a whole other thing as well.”

Chancellor compared it to a pregnancy and said there’s a final decision that needs to be made on how it’s going to sound and how it should be played before releasing it where it will live forever.

He continued to explain the fragility of this process, “It’s a real delicate thing to be able to pull off” … “I don’t think it’s unreasonable that we take a long time at all. I think that’s only natural and that’s why I’m proud of it.”