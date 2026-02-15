Dua Lipa and Danny L Harle Release New Song “Two Hearts”

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 15th, 2026 - 1:13 PM

Dua Lipa and Danny L Harle have released a new song called “Two Hearts,” which is part of Harle’s first album, Cerulean. The track has become popular after being highlighted on Radio 1 as the Hottest Record. It’s another achievement for them since they started working together during sessions for Lipa’s upcoming 2024 album, Radical Optimism. “Two Hearts” is an exciting and lively song with a strong beat and powerful electronic sounds.

It combines Harle’s love for deep, booming bass with Lipa’s clear vocals to create a rich musical experience that feels both joyful and wistful. The music draws listeners into its world, where big sound meets personal emotion through lingering melodies that stay in your mind even after the song ends. The song’s visuals are part of the Cerulean film directed by Lilian Hardouineau. They transport viewers to a post-apocalyptic world at sea, where the images tell the story of the song with scenes that mix joy and sadness. Filmed on Bull Sand Fort, these visuals feel both vast and personal, capturing a sense of loneliness in an open space. The crumbling fort adds to this effect, symbolizing how things can be stable yet falling apart—much like what the song talks about.

“Two Hearts” works well on its own and as an important part of Cerulean’s musical exploration. Harle’s album mixes dreamy elements with real-world influences, like Renaissance music and modern electronic beats. This track follows that style by blending a mystical feel with heartfelt emotions. The collaboration goes beyond just making music; it acts as an artistic conversation about the struggle between hopelessness and energy, using lively music to push back against a looming sense of doom.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer