Bethany Cosentino Of Best Coast Calls For Casey Wasserman To Step Down After He Was Mentioned In Epstein Files

Photo Credit: Colin King

Bethany Cosentino, singer of American rock duo Best Coast has recently been no stranger to making a stand on her beliefs, and this week has been another example of the artist using her platform to take a stand. On Thursday, the singer shared an open letter to her Instagram account, calling for Casey Wasserman (CEO of the Wasserman Group, which represents Cosentino) to step down after he appeared in a recent batch of the Epstein files, as NME reports.

Jeffery Epstein, convicted on sex trafficking charges in July of 2019, was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide in August that same year. Epstein, his connections in life and the circumstances of his death are the subject of much conspiracy, and since his passing and increased public scrutiny a movement began to demand the release of all material in regards to those associated with Epstein and his abuses. President Donald Trump – himself a known longtime associate of Epstein – even campaigned on releasing the Epstein files during the 2024 election before backing out on that promise. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these materials have finally begun being released to the public, with the latest batch from January 30th naming Wasserman amongst many others in it’s nearly three million documents.

It was found that in 2003, Wasserman had email correspondence with romantic undertones with Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein and who herself is convicted of sex trafficking. Wasserman has released an apology claiming he had no knowledge of Maxwell’s crimes or any association with Epstein. Cosentino, in a post released a post to her Instagram account, stated the apology was not enough and demanded that Wasserman step down as CEO and the company change it’s name.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not a neutral character in a messy story,” she wrote in her post, “she is a convicted sex trafficker who helped facilitate the abuse of minors. Staying quiet isn’t something I can do in good conscience, especially in a moment when men in power are so often protected, excused, or allowed to move on without consequence. Pretending this isn’t a big deal is not an option for me.”