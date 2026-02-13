Gogol Bordello Shares Vibrant New Single & Video “Life Is Possible Again”

Home News Steven Taylor February 13th, 2026 - 3:49 PM

Today, punk rock band Gogol Bordello have released their tenth studio album, We Mean it, Man!. Coinciding with the new album release is a music video for “Life Is Possible Again,” the second song on the album’s tracklist and the latest released as a single. The video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

Starting with crunchy electronic drums, the video features black and white footage of a dancer spinning in front of a light with text introducing the song, band and director Elan Cole. The song quickly kicks in with more instrumentation and vocals following shortly after. The energetic video cuts between the dancer, shots of the band’s singer as well as a group performing the strings heard in the song – the latter being the only footage shot in color. The instrumentals and vocals both carry with them an uplifting, sharply optimistic energy to them. The lyrics speak to how even when one can feel hopeless and without options, there can always be another option or angle to view things – with the right actions and approach, you’ll find a way to say, indeed, that “Life Is Possible Again.” The song’s swelling and upbeat energy carries their hopeful atmosphere even further.

“Life Is Possible Again” is the second song on We Mean It, Man!, following the title track. It comes as the fourth single, following “Ignition,” which released alongside a video starring award winning actor and direct Liev Schreiber.