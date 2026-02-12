The Notwist Shares Melodic New Single “Projectors”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2026 - 12:27 PM

Today, The Notwist has released “Projectors,” which is the third and final single from the upcoming News from Planet Zombie, which will be out on March 3, through Morr Music. As for the music, it features the full breath of the multiple musicians who make up this iteration of The Notwist, with Markus Acher guiding the layers of instruments and brass through a Sujfan Steven-esque reverie. Sounds from clarinet, trombone and harmonium all shine here. The track follows the energetic “X-Ray” from last year and the recent cover of Lovers’ “How the Story Ends.”

As for The Notwist’s upcoming album, News from Planet Zombie acknowledges the distress of our current geopolitical impasse, while reminding us there are collective ways forward. Fed through the figure of the zombie, Markus Acher explores our anxieties as well. In ways, the project seems to focus on what we are currently feeling, while the world around us continues to be a place where the darkness continues to dominate our society and some of the people’s souls. But at the same time, there is hope because with in the darkness, there is light and it is up to us to find and share the light with others.