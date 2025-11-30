The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie For March 2026 Release, Share New Single “X-Ray”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 30th, 2025 - 9:21 PM

The Notwist are back with a new album called News from Planet Zombie, coming out March 3, 2026 via Morr Music. Along with the announcement, the band has shared the first single, “X-Ray,” a supercharged track full of energy and intensity that gives listeners a taste of the album. The song pulses with vibrant electronics and the distinctive pop sensibility that has made The Notwist a staple in the German indie music scene.

This will be their first album since 2021’s Vertigo Days, and it shows the band returning after years of exploration with a collection of songs that balance melancholy and optimism. News from Planet Zombie reflects the complexity of the world while responding with warmth and generosity. The album moves between moments of quiet introspection and explosive energy, offering a sonic experience that is thoughtful and exhilarating.

In addition to the album, The Notwist are announcing European tour dates for 2026, with North American dates to be revealed later. “X-Ray” captures the spirit of the album and hints at the dynamic live shows fans can expect. With this release, The Notwist continue to push their sound forward while staying true to the emotional depth and creativity that define their music.

Tracklist

01 Teeth

02 X-Ray

03 Propeller

04 Red Sun

05 The Turning

06 Snow

07 Silver Lines

08 Who We Used To Be

09 How The Story Ends

10 Projectors

11 Like This River