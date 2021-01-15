The Notwist Share Pulsating Electronic Track “Al Sur” Featuring Juana Molina

Home News Krista Marple January 15th, 2021 - 6:40 PM

German indie-rock band The Notwist have released a brand new song titled “Al Sur” with the help of Juana Molina. The track is set to be featured on their upcoming album Vertigo Days, which is set to be released on January 29 via Morr Music.

“Al Sur” has been one of the few recent releases from the band since their last album, Close To The Glass, which was released six years ago. For their new album, they are featuring other artists such as Ben Lamar Gay, Zayaendo, Angel Bat David and Saya, who contributed vocals and more.

“We wanted to question the concept of a band by adding other voices and ideas, other languages, and also question or blur the idea of national identity,” said Markus Acher of The Notwist.

The newest track, “Al Sur,” is an electronic-pop song with soft vocals and an indie twist. While the tone of the song remains consistent throughout, the diversity helps contribute to the exclusivity and uniqueness that the song holds.

The band officially announced the release of Vertigo Days back in mid-November of last year along with the release of the second single, “Where You Find Me.” Their first single, “Ship,” had been released in late August. Shortly thereafter, “Sans Soleil” was the third single to drop in early December.