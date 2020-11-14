The Notwist Announce First Album In 7 Years Titled Vertigo Days For January 2021 Release, Share New Single “Where You Find Me”

Home News Kyle Cravens November 14th, 2020 - 6:36 PM

German rock outfit The Notwist has announced their first new album in seven years, Vertigo Days, for a January 29 release. This album promises to further develop the bands signature blend of melancholy, electronica and exploratory ballad work. However, this project has been laced with the most international guests on a Notwist release yet. Album guests include Juana Molina, Ben Lamar Gay, Zayaendo, Angel Bat Dawid and Saya (Tenniscoats).

The first look at what Notwist has been crafting in the six years between original works was the lead single “Ship,” which was released earlier this year. A new single has just been released to support the albums announcement, “Where You Find Me.” In the song, the mantra like chorus lays gently over some droning synth chords and solemn yet evasive guitar plucking. The percussion really moves this one forward, with each hit on an unknown source lending itself to an exponentially abnormal rhythm progression.

The core trio of Markus and Micha Archer and Cico Beck are back for the new venture. Pertaining to the new themes explored on Vertigo Days, Markus reflects, “we wanted to question the concept of a band by adding other voices and ideas, other languages, and also question or blur the idea of national identity.”

The Notwist started off in 1989 and their range in musical genre is unrivaled. Just a peek into their colorful discography illuminates sounds akin to metal, indie and most recently electronica. Their latest album was Close to the Glass, released in 2015. Check out the track list and album art for the upcoming Vertigo Days below.

Vertigo Days