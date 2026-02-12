Sarah McLachlan Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Allison Russell

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2026 - 11:52 AM

Today, three time Grammy Award winner and global icon Sarah McLachlan has announced the 2026 extension of her Better Broken Tour, which is produced by Live Nation and in support of her critically acclaimed tenth studio album of the same name that was released on September 19, 2025, through Concord Records. The summer run will kick off in Franklin, at FirstBank Amphitheater and travel across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, San Diego, Bend and other cities before concluding with two nights on August 8 and 9, in Woodinville at Chateau Ste Michelle Winery.

The tour will also feature performances at several iconic venues, including Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Special guest Allison Russell will join on all upcoming dates and the newly announced dates follow McLachlan’s sold-out fall run, which spanned nine major cities across the U.S., including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

Better Broken Tour Dates

7/1 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

7/3 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

7/5 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Filene Center*

7/7 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

7/8 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/10 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7/11 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

7/12 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/14 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

7/15 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

7/18 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/21 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

7/ 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

7/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/26 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/1 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/2 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

8/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

8/7 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/8 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

8/9 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

*Non-Live Nation Date