Laibach Announces New Album Musick For May 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Allgorhythm”

February 12th, 2026 - 7:04 PM

Slovenian collective Laibach has announced details of their new album, MUSICK, which is their first studio album of original material since 2014’s Spectre. The upcoming album finds Laibach simultaneously celebrating and playfully critiquing our present era of warped reality and gaudy AI copycatting with a collection of undeniably catchy pop that revels in hyper-driven post-modernity. The group took a maximalist approach while making the album in their Ljubljana studio by surrounding themselves with every music-making artefact they could find from analogue synths, toys and computers stuffed full with sound apps.

The album launches today with “Allgorhythm”, featuring Ghanaian singer Wiyaala and the track is accompanied by a joyous video featuring Laibach’s eminent frontman and Wiyaala, designed to skew your algorithm in the best possible direction. This taste of what to expect from the album is an audacious mash-up of electronic pop tropes, hooks and beats. In both content and form, it deftly equates the manipulative nature of algorithms with that of music itself and both spells that we find ourselves under the control of.

MUSICK Track List