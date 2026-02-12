Hiss Golden Messenger Announces New Album I’m People For May 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “In The Middle Of It”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2026 - 7:38 PM

Today. Hiss Golden Messenger, who is the North Carolina-based project of MC Taylor, has announces that his new album, I’m People, will be out on May 1, through Chrysalis Records. “The songs on I’m People are about running towards and away from things, about reasonable and realistic hope and expectations, about having babies, getting older, love and lust and luck and music. They are songs about solitude and heartbreak and poverty of the spirit, and maybe community as some kind of antidote for these particular types of sicknesses.” said Taylor.

The artist adds: Shedding old skin. Mystery as a beautiful necessity. My grandmother Lucy’s Cadillac, filled with cigarette smoke, Conway Twitty singing ‘Slow Hand.’ The lightning fields outside Santa Rosa, NM, midnight. Late nights drinking wine, running wild, bondage, fealty, devotion, seeing and being seen, owning and being owned. My wife, my children, summertime in the mountains, wild roses climbing the fence, a peaceful mind, rummaging through scrap heaps of the heart, breaking and making and breaking again. To dust. Truth, lies, magic, faith.”

Also, the singer has released the lyric video for the album’s lead single, “In The Middle Of It.” Written in a corner room of the El Rey Court hotel, Taylor cites: “Highway 10 through the desert towns, Los Angeles to El Paso … Art Bell’s Coast to Coast droning from a bunker in the middle of Nevada. Ghosts and UFOs and vagabonds. The engine sings out over the long lightning fields. In the middle of it: the country, the story, the relationships.”

I’m People Track List

1. In The Middle Of It

2. Who You Gonna Run To?

3. Shaky Eyes

4. Mercy Ave

5. I’m People

6. Seneca (Time Is A Mother, Baby)

7. Last Orders

8. Gabriel

9. Heavy World

10. Alright

11. Spirit Cat

12. Depends on the River